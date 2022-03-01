‘The Batman’ Colin Farrell & John Turturro Expose Thrilling Scences | Watch

*It’s not just a call…It’s a warning!

This Friday, fans and stans will have a chance to geek out over the Warner Bros. Pictures Matt Reeves’ written “The Batman.” Set in Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) second year of fighting crime. Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family, while facing a serial killer. A trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot aka Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Carmine Falcone crime lord (John Turturro).

We spoke with Farrell and Turturro about the Batmobile and fat suits.

Q: What was the most thrilling scene to film?

CF: The car chase! The scene wasn’t dialogue-heavy. But for me the most thrilling scenes are the well-written scenes with one more actor – just having a chat. It’s so tasty. But the car chase was amazing. It went on for weeks. Matt ..got so much coverage. I got rattled and thrown around a bit.

JT: sometimes the most exciting scene to watch is not the most exciting scene to film. I enjoyed the contradiction and compromise the characters are making…nobody’s completely pure.

Q: There’s a script, the director and all the elements that make a film – as actors you have to put your own spin on the character

CF: I took my lead from Matt wrote some lovely scenes. The script had a certain tonality, seriousness, sense of danger and toxicity in this Gotham that’s really overpowering. Plus, when I saw Mike Marino’s makeup and what I was going to look like – I’ve never had that experience before – when I put the makeup on for the first time it over took me a little bit. There behaviors and mannerisms that begin to present themselves but I had it really Envision prior. That was a huge thing for me.

