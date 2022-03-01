LeBron James Confirms He’s Committed to Lakers ‘As Long As I Can Play’

*LeBron James shocked Lakers fans about a week ago when he said he wanted to play his last season with his son Bronny James. Now the NBA star has backtracked and confirmed his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” James said Friday night after the Lakers’ three-point loss to the Clippers, as reported by MSN via USA Today Sports. “But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — and if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that something that any man would want one day in life? That’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where he plays for the basketball team. The teenager isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024, when James will be 39.

James said during All-Star Game weekend that his goal is to play his final season with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic on Feb. 19. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

James also said “the door’s not closed on that” in reference to a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the report. On Friday, James clarified his previous remarks about that, saying “I never said I’d see myself playing in a Cavaliers uniform,” but is open to “signing a one-day contract to retire with Cleveland,” per USA Today Sports.

The veteran athlete is under contract with the Lakers next season at $44.5 million.