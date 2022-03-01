Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Kandi Burruss May Be Replaced by Jeannie Mai on RHOA

By Ny MaGee
Kandi Burruss Jeannie Mai - RHOA rumor
Kandi Burruss and Jeannie Mai / photo via Twitter

*Rumor has it that Jeannie Mai could be replacing Kandi Burruss on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Mai, co-host of “The Real,” is said to be joining the RHOA cast next season, as Burruss may not return.

Filming for Season 14 has reportedly wrapped and will air later this year. 

Here’s more from Black America Web:

Sources say that the cast will be shaken up with Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams leaving, Shereé Whitfield returning, and Marlo Hampton promoted finally getting her peach. The returning housewives Kandi, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will be joined with newcomer track and field athlete Sanya Richards-Ross. Mai is rumored to be taking Kandi’s spot due to Kandi being “boring” in this season’s filming.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid housewife. She’s gone after this season,” said the source. “This new season is expected to be one of the best in YEARS.”

READ MORE: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Gender of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins – It’s A Girl! | WATCH

Kandi-Burruss - RHOA
Kandi-Burruss

“Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block.”

Meanwhile, Mai is married to Atlanta rapper Jeezy and the couple recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Mai and Jeezy will reportedly make an appearance this season at Drew and her husband Ralph’s vow renewal ceremony. 

Per the report, Bravo has not officially confirmed if Mai will join the cast. The premiere date for season 14 has not yet been announced.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

