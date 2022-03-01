Jada Pinkett Smith Says Cutting Her Hair In ‘Set It Off’ Was Emotional Experience

*Jada Pinkett Smith was overcome with emotion while filming her hair cutting scene in the 1996 movie “Set It Off.”

The drama centers on four close friends in Los Angeles who plan to rob a bank. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film stars Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise. Smith’s character cuts her hair after the robbery when she escapes to Mexico, and the actress recalled the emotional moment in a new interview, Atlanta Black Star reports.

“That particular scene, I had already had so much loss and I had already, like, lost so many friends, and so I really reflected on those that I loved that I had lost, you know, and how everybody doesn’t make it and how you can be sitting with great fortune and have so much loss, have so much pain,” Pinkett Smith said.

She described the film as “a real easy movie to make as far as being able to dredge up all that emotion.”

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Hair Loss Update Due to Alopecia

“It’s definitely a classic for me because it pinpoints a very transitional time in my life, recognizing that I had made it and that it was OK and I didn’t have to feel guilty,” she said.

The veteran actress noted that at the time she filmed “Set It Off,” she was used to often cutting her hair for movies.

“It wasn’t a problem,” she said. “At that time, unlike now, I had a lot of hair and my hair grew back fast, so it wasn’t a problem for me.”

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that she suffers from alopecia. Over the years, Jada has spoken about her experience with hair loss. In a December Instagram post, she shared an update about her battle with alopecia.

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Just all of sudden, one day. Look at this line right here, look at that,” she said. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period.” She captioned the video update: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something … Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

When Pinkett Smith first noticed her hair was falling out, she called the moment “terrifying.”

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear,” she previously said.