Congressman Colin Allred to Deliver Congressional Black Caucus State of the Union Response

*In the speech given on behalf of the CBC/Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas.) will discuss the implications of the President’s agenda and the way forward on behalf of Black America.

Who: Congressman Colin Allred (D-TX-32)

What: Congressional Black Caucus State of the Union Response

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 – approx. 10:30pm Eastern / 7:30pm Pacific (immediately following the President’s address)

Where: Live streamed on the Black News Channel (How to Watch)

Live-streamed: https://bnc.tv/ & @BNCnews on Twitter, and Facebook.

