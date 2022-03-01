BidenHarris Keeping Promises and Delivering for Black Communities

*Since President Biden and Vice President Harris were inaugurated, their administration has taken historic action to create jobs, provide immediate pandemic relief for Black Americans, invest in Black communities and businesses, and create a government that looks like America.

President Biden is committed to ensuring our government looks like America, including the Supreme Court of the United States…

When he was running for president, President Biden promised to nominate an exceptionally qualified candidate to the Supreme Court who would also be our nation’s first Black woman to serve on the Court. This February, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of our nation’s brightest legal minds, to the Supreme Court.

… and at every level of government.

Since taking office, President Biden has nominated nine Black women to federal appellate courts – more than double the number currently serving.

President Biden also appointed Lloyd Austin the first Black Secretary of Defense in the history of the United States.

President Biden has prioritized and invested in economic advancement programs for Black families and communities.

President Biden directed federal agencies to use their purchasing power to grow contracting with small businesses, including Black-owned businesses, by 50%, translating to an additional $100 billion over five years, helping more Black Americans realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

The Biden-Harris administration has invested billions of dollars to help minority-owned small businesses, helping services to resume and workers to stay employed. This includes $8.7 billion for the Emergency Capital Investment Program to increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and over $1 billion in loans to Black-owned small businesses, and Black entrepreneurs also benefited from $7.25 billion in additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program to help keep workers on payroll.

In June, President Biden directed the launch of a first-of-its-kind interagency effort to address inequity in home appraisals and conduct rulemaking to aggressively combat housing discrimination.

President Biden took decisive action to equitably combat COVID-19 and provide immediate economic relief to Black people and families.

The president has taken special steps to build an equitable pandemic response including creating a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, standing up vaccination sites in communities of color, and creating a program to distribute free rapid COVID tests nationwide.

The American Rescue Plan provided $130 billion to help elementary and secondary schools safely reopen and address the academic, social and emotional and mental health needs of all students, with funding set aside to address the needs of students disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

In November 2021, the ARP’s cash relief programs cut Black child poverty by 33.6% compared to pre-COVID relief levels, lifting more than 1 million Black children out of poverty.

Through the ARP, the president reduced food insecurity during the pandemic in Black households between one-fourth and one-third between early July and December.

President Biden and Democrats passed a historic infrastructure bill that will undo decades of disinvestment in communities of color.

$2.9 billion in funding will go to states, Tribes and territories for lead service replacement in 2022.

More than one in four Black Americans live within 3 miles of a Superfund site – a higher percentage than for Americans overall. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history by cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaiming abandoned mine land, and capping orphaned oil and gas wells.

The Biden Administration has taken steps to address some of the most critical issues currently facing Black Americans.

The president’s FY 22 budget request includes more than $200 million to bolster Maternal Mortality Review Committees, implement implicit bias training for health care providers, and create state pregnancy medical home programs, among other actions.

Democrats provided over $36 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to institutions of higher education, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As of December 2021, the Biden-Harris administration had delivered a cumulative $5.8 billion investment in and support for HBCUs.

Under the president’s guidance, the Department of Justice has issued a ban on the use of chokeholds, new restrictions on no-knock warrants, and improved prosecutorial guidance to prevent unduly harsh sentencing.

