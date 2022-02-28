Monday, February 28, 2022
Trump Says Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine ‘Would Never Have Happened If I Was President’

By Ny MaGee
Trump Impeachment / Getty

*Donald Trump appeared at Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida where the weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

During his speech, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “playing Biden like a drum,” The Guardian reports.

“We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine,” Trump said in his speech. “God bless them all. As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president.”

Trump then claimed that “Putin made his decision to ruthlessly attack Ukraine only after watching the pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“The problem is not that Putin is smart – which of course, he’s smart – but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump said. 

Trump also explained that he could have prevented the current “travesty from happening,” if he was still president, and hinted at running for the presidency in 2024 for a “third time.”

“He understood me and he understood that I didn’t play games,” Trump said of Putin. “This would not have happened. Someday, I’ll tell you exactly what we talked about. And he did have an affinity, there’s no question about it, for Ukraine. I said, never let it happen, better not let it happen.”

In related news, Trump recently launched his new social media platform Truth Social, and the move comes after he was banned from major social media platforms in 2021 following the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

