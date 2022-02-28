Teyana Taylor Deals with Rumors of Husband (Iman Shumpert) Cheating and Her on Drugs

*Teyana Taylor is deadening all speculations about infidelity in her marriage and says she doesn’t do drugs.

After fans assumed that a viral TikTok video – allegedly detailing the infidelities of a reality tv family with two daughters and a husband (Iman Shumpert) featured on Dancing With The Stars – was based on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Teyana responded denying anything from the story was related to her.

Earlier this week, a Tik Tok account that reenacts “unconfirmed stories and parodies”, posted a story allegedly submitted by an anonymous celebrity assistant – that extremely resembles recent life situations of R&B singer Teyana Taylor. After social media users quickly put two and two together and put Teyana’s comments in “shambles”, the 31-year-old singer/actress addressed the story denying all allegations and offering sensible rebuttals as to why the alleged story is fabricated.

In a lengthy response to the video, Teyana states:

“The person who sent in this CAP a– TikTok story is a fool, the person who “re-enacted” this CAP a– story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP a– story are the biggest fools smh.”

Teyana goes on to state that anyone who has worked for her since the alleged incident took place still works for her and are all family members. She also state’s that she doesn’t do drugs and there would be no way she would have been well enough to play her next show in Atlanta 2 days later if she had indeed overdosed, referencing events on HBO’s hit show Euphoria.

She also says that she’d k*ll her basketball playing husband herself before she let anyone push her to overdose stating:

“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING. I’d k*ll @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”

