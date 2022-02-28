T.I. Calls Out GodFrey for His ‘Condescending Tone’ Over Stand-Up Routine [VIDEO]

*T.I. was a guest on Godfrey’s Youtube series/Podcast, ‘In Godfrey We Trust, so two could clear the air over the rapper’s newfound career in stand-up comedy.

We previously reported that T.I. has seemingly embarked on a new career journey as a stand-up comedian and comic veteran Godfrey is not impressed.

In a recent interview, Godfrey spoke about being the headliner at a recent stand-up show and after his set, T.I. went on after him “and that’s a no-no, according to Godfrey,” per HotNewHipHop, so Godfrey opted not to watch the rapper’s set.

“As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his

In Godfrey We Trust

podcast.

T.I. told Godfrey that if he had taken a moment to watch his set, he would have heard him tell the crowd that he’s “not a comedian,” but “a superstar.”

“I think it would have been wise for us to have that discussion before you went speaking on things that you ain’t even know about,” the hip-hop star told the comic on his podcast. “Whether they want to come see me tell jokes or whether they want to hear me talk about my life right, whatever it is, they in there for a reason.”

He continued, “The only mother***r that got a problem with it is the mother***r that wasn’t in the crowd.. And if you was there and came in there and said, ‘I heard him him, he wasn’t s**t’ I could respect it because I consider you a G.”

T.I. said Godfrey was being condescending with his remarks.

“It was not the point of you saying you weren’t going to come see me… it’s it’s the tone in which it was a very condescending tone and it was really to me kind of like again, I’ll say it was a different person than the person I met backstage and I felt like any kind of discomfort you may have felt, and if I crossed the line I felt like you would have said that then.”

Godfrey then tried to explain his perspective, noting that “it’s just the way comedians talk.”

“I’m not a two-faced dude first off and that’s why I said I need to talk to you right away, let’s talk face to face. That’s why I apologized at the top..It’s just the way comedians talk and i’m not dissing you at all because there’s mother***s that have been dissing you like ‘why the f**is he doing comedy in the first place’… As soon as they said ‘well T.I. made a video’ I said I bet you it’s the s**t I said on the podcast and they miss misconstrued it….People are going to twist my words.”

T.I. quickly interjected with…“I’m going off of what I heard I ain’t going off what nobody else said. I’m going off what I heard, the words to hit my ear came out of your mouth.”

Godfrey assured T.I. that there is no love lost between the two.

“I’m telling you out of my mouth that it wasn’t a condescending thing because I respect you as an artist. I respect you and I’m a fan,” he said.

Watch the full conversation via the YouTube clip above.