Should Killer Cops Hide Their Identities? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Why are some law enforcement agencies allowed to withhold the names of bully and killer cops from public records? It’s because of Marcy’s Law.

Meant to protect private citizens injured or killed by somebody who might harass them as a form of intimidation or humiliation, Marcy’s Law has also been issued to shield cops who want to hide from public scrutiny after they’ve injured or killed private citizens.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Sicko Smears Feces on Woman At Subway Station | NSFW VIDEO

Since Marcy’s Law was first passed in California in 2008, twelve other states have adopted their own versions. That’s why some law enforcement agencies readily provide the names of officers involved in questionable altercations, while others play hide and seek.

Click the video above to find out how to stop Marcy’s Law from coming to a police department near you.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.