Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Samuel L. Jackson Claps Back at Joe Rogan’s ‘Wrong’ Use of ‘N-word’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Samuel L. Jackson has weighed in on Joe Rogan’s past use of the N-word, which the podcaster claims have been taken out of context. 

In a statement posted on Feb. 5, Rogan admitted, “most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, 73, claims “there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast.”

READ MORE: Joe Rogan Addresses N-Word Controversy in Return to Stand-Up

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson gave the side-eye to Rogan’s claim that his words were taken out of context. 

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” Jackson told the Times, which describes him as rolling his eyes over Rogan. “But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

The Marvel star added, “It needs to be an element of what the story is about. A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong.” 

Rogan returned to the stand-up stage last Tuesday and made time to mock some of his latest controversies. He headlined an intimate show in Austin, Texas, and addressed the viral video of him using the N-word on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan said. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as fuck. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’

“I haven’t used that word in years,” he added. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves,” he said before seguing into a bit about labor conditions at overseas cellphone factories, per THR.

Previous articleEURVideoNews: Here’s How Women Can be ‘Rich As Humanly Possible’ | WATCH
Next articleT.I. Calls Out GodFrey for His ‘Condescending Tone’ Over Stand-Up Routine [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO