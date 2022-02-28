Samuel L. Jackson Claps Back at Joe Rogan’s ‘Wrong’ Use of ‘N-word’

*Samuel L. Jackson has weighed in on Joe Rogan’s past use of the N-word, which the podcaster claims have been taken out of context.

In a statement posted on Feb. 5, Rogan admitted, “most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, 73, claims “there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast.”

READ MORE: Joe Rogan Addresses N-Word Controversy in Return to Stand-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson gave the side-eye to Rogan’s claim that his words were taken out of context.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” Jackson told the Times, which describes him as rolling his eyes over Rogan. “But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

The Marvel star added, “It needs to be an element of what the story is about. A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong.”

Rogan returned to the stand-up stage last Tuesday and made time to mock some of his latest controversies. He headlined an intimate show in Austin, Texas, and addressed the viral video of him using the N-word on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan said. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as fuck. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’

“I haven’t used that word in years,” he added. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves,” he said before seguing into a bit about labor conditions at overseas cellphone factories, per THR.