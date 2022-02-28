Rick Ross Saves $10,000 by Cutting Down His Own Oak Tress [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Rick Ross previously made clear that he cuts his own grass in an effort to save money – which is exactly why he took on a massive landscaping project at his Atlanta estate over the weekend.

The hip-hop star took to his Instagram Stories to explain to fans that he needed to chop down 10 oak trees on his property to make room for his farm animals. But when an outside contractor gave him a quote of $10,000—$1,000 for each tree, Ross decided to take on the task himself.

“Instead of me paying $10,000 to an outsider, went to Home Depot and bought two new saws for $2,000,” Ross said. “Was really only $5,000 worth of work. You take the $5,000, give that to your homies… You still got $3,000 for ya pockets. Come on, man, you could go get Wing Stop, man.”

Check out the clip below.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Ross is seen with a saw in hand while he’s cut down his oak trees.

The rapper said, “I just told my homie, ‘You go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest motherfuckin’ saw there is with a big chain, and you crank that motherfucker. Imma cut the trees down.’ You heard me? The thing about business, I’m hands on so Imma handle my own… Hold on, I need someone to hit Kanye and tell Kanye I need some of them boots, I’m going to cut the tree down. I need some boots. Yeezy! I need them boots, baby!”

In the end, Rick Ross got the job done as he is seen in another clip riding around on an ATV on his estate.

As reported by Complex, Ross resides on a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. Instead of spending $1 million a year to maintain the lawn, Ross told Forbes he cuts the grass himself.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in the interview.

“I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

Check out his latest tree-chopping adventure via the YouTube clip above.