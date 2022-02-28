Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rick Ross Saves $10,000 by Cutting Down His Own Oak Tress [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Rick Ross previously made clear that he cuts his own grass in an effort to save money – which is exactly why he took on a massive landscaping project at his Atlanta estate over the weekend. 

The hip-hop star took to his Instagram Stories to explain to fans that he needed to chop down 10 oak trees on his property to make room for his farm animals. But when an outside contractor gave him a quote of $10,000—$1,000 for each tree, Ross decided to take on the task himself.

“Instead of me paying $10,000 to an outsider, went to Home Depot and bought two new saws for $2,000,” Ross said. “Was really only $5,000 worth of work. You take the $5,000, give that to your homies… You still got $3,000 for ya pockets. Come on, man, you could go get Wing Stop, man.”

Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Rick Ross Saves Money By Cutting His Own Grass at 235-acre Estate in Georgia [Video]

EURweb.com

In a follow-up Instagram story, Ross is seen with a saw in hand while he’s cut down his oak trees. 

The rapper said, “I just told my homie, ‘You go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest motherfuckin’ saw there is with a big chain, and you crank that motherfucker. Imma cut the trees down.’ You heard me? The thing about business, I’m hands on so Imma handle my own… Hold on, I need someone to hit Kanye and tell Kanye I need some of them boots, I’m going to cut the tree down. I need some boots. Yeezy! I need them boots, baby!”

In the end, Rick Ross got the job done as he is seen in another clip riding around on an ATV on his estate.

As reported by Complex, Ross resides on a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. Instead of spending $1 million a year to maintain the lawn, Ross told Forbes he cuts the grass himself.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in the interview.

“I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

Check out his latest tree-chopping adventure via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleMeet the New Carlton, Hilary & Ashley Banks of ‘Bel-Air’ | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Could Face Lawsuit from Uber Eats Driver For Posting Personal Info On Instagram

Social Heat

Insanity Caught on Camera: Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores | WATCH

Social Media

Social Media Celebrates Iconic Singer ﻿Jody Watley with Appreciation Day! Feb. 28

Social Heat

MJ Riskin’ it ALL? – Fans Notice Them Big Hands on Mary J’s Bootay 🙂 | WATCH

Social Heat

Tommy Davidson Says Jamie Foxx Won’t Speak to Him Since Calling His Humor ‘Mercilessly Mean’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO