Black Lives – from Generation to Generation: Fighting Systemic Racism Worldwide Via Music | WATCH

*25 musicians from the United States, Caribbean and Africa each compose a song to fight against systemic racism in the world.

Global musicians, singers, poets, spoken word, rap, hip hop, funk, world music, classical and jazz composers on this special music project:

Cheick Tidiane Seck – Immanuel Wilkins – David Gilmore – Marque Gilmore – Sharrif Simmons – Stephanie McKay – Andy Milne – Kokayi – Sonny Troupé – Reggie Washington – Alicia Hall Moran – DJ Grazzhoppa – Adam Falcon – Jeremy Pelt – Grégory Privat – Marcus Strickland – E.J. Strickland – Oliver Lake – Jacques Schwarz-Bart – Gene Lake – Tutu Puoane – Yul – Marvin Sewell – Jean-Paul Bourelly – Terence “Sub Z“ Nicholson

The 25 composers are between 20 and 80 years old and are known for their work as leaders but also their collaboration with world-famous artists from the 60‘s until today (D‘Angelo, Fela Kuti, Meshell Ndegéocello, Salif Keita, Marcus Miller, Roy Hargrove, Erykah Badu, Steve Coleman, Joe Zawinul, The Headhunters, Wayne Shorter, Esperanza Spalding).

They come from the United States, Caribbean and Africa and their songs draw on many influences, such as African music, hip-hop, jazz, funk, rock, fusion, rap, jungle, nu-jazz, soul, blues, Caribbean jazz, opera, classical music, poetry.

This project brings together more than 60 musicians, who play a large variety of instruments: saxophone, trumpet, trombone, vibraphone, guitar, drums, bass, vocals, piano, keyboards, turntables, ka drums, n’goni, djembe and tama. There is even a choir from Mali, composed of girls 7 to 13 years of age.

On this album, you will listen to brothers, fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, old friends!



“Black Lives – from Generation to Generation“ is a collective of artists who are continuing to fight for equality and social justice through music.

All the rights and profits of this album will go straight to the talented artists who composed their songs for this cause: THE FIGHT AGAINST RACISM.

Music is a solid freedom. It is vital. It unites us.

source: JLmediaPR