Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

BHM Celebration at Oscars Palm Springs Hosted by Rocky Carroll, KiKi Shepard | PHOTOS

By Steven Williams
0

Stephan Scoggins Sheila Ward Lisa Boykin Janice McZeal Byron Scott
The honorees: Stephan Scoggins Sheila Ward Lisa Boykin Janice McZeal Byron Scott / Photo: Steven Williams

*Palm Springs, CA  — Dan Gore owner of Oscars Restaurant/Bar approached celebrity photographer Steven Williams and asked, “Palm Springs does very little for the African American Community and it is a dream of mine to honor them during Black History Month, would you please help me?”

Williams said yes and contacted Rocky Carroll who contacted KiKi Shepard, and the dream team with Dan Gore became a living real thing.

The honorees are a select group of individuals and organizations that have made heroic contributions and shown leadership in Black America and the African diaspora. Byron Scott, a key player with the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, is a 3-time NBA Champion, NBA Head Coach of the Year, Sports Analyst, Businessman, and Book Author.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A&E Announces James Brown Docuseries From Mick Jagger and Questlove

KiKi Shepard Byron Scott CeCe Scott Dr Carol Brooks Lisa Boykin Rocky Carroll Brian McKenzie
KiKi Shepard Byron Scott CeCe Scott Dr. Carol Brooks Lisa Boykin Rocky Carroll Brian McKenzie / Photo: Steven Williams

Lisa Boykin a business & legal affairs attorney who negotiates the deals for the actors, writers, producers, and directors of our studio films working at Netflix and previously at Paramount Studios, Annapurna Films, Walt Disney Co., and PBS. Dr. Stephan Scoggins a proud Veteran in the US Army, an educator teaching nursing in the Coachella Valley, a former Oklahoma City Police Officer and real estate broker and owner of Esteem Team Properties.

Stephan Scoggins
Stephan Scoggins / Photo: Steven Williams

John Singleton in posthumous an extraordinary filmmaker was an American film director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He was best known for writing and directing Boyz n the Hood in 1991, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, becoming, at age 24, the youngest ever nominated.

Singleton’s popular films are Poetic Justice, Rosewood, Higher Learning, Shaft, Hustle and Flow and Baby Boy. His mother Sheila Ward was present to accept the “Visionary Award” for her son.

Janice McZeal a local in Palm Springs received the Community Philanthropic Award for her charitable work with the homeless in Palm Springs with support from the late Sonny Bono entertainer and mayor of Palm Springs.

Dan Gore presents check to Patricia Henry
Palms Springs restauranteur Dan Gore presents check to homeless woman, Patricia Henry / Photo: Steven Williams

The evening started with a magnificent dinner and entertainment by singers Windy Barnes and Rose Mallett. The honorees received their awards and checks were given to The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs, The Black History Community Center, Scholarships to black youth and an emotional scene when an invited black homeless family was surprised by a financial blessing. There was artwork and photography submitted by the Steven Williams Foundation and autographed basketballs by Byron Scott to The KIS Foundation in the silent auction.

Rocky Carroll Byron Scott KiKi Shepard
Rocky Carroll Byron Scott KiKi Shepard / Photo: Steven Williams

Previous articleT.I. Calls Out GodFrey for His ‘Condescending Tone’ Over Stand-Up Routine [VIDEO]
Next articleMeghan Markle Honors Mother at NAACP Awards, Talks Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination
Steven Williams

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO