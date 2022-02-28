BHM Celebration at Oscars Palm Springs Hosted by Rocky Carroll, KiKi Shepard | PHOTOS

*Palm Springs, CA — Dan Gore owner of Oscars Restaurant/Bar approached celebrity photographer Steven Williams and asked, “Palm Springs does very little for the African American Community and it is a dream of mine to honor them during Black History Month , would you please help me?”

Williams said yes and contacted Rocky Carroll who contacted KiKi Shepard, and the dream team with Dan Gore became a living real thing.

The honorees are a select group of individuals and organizations that have made heroic contributions and shown leadership in Black America and the African diaspora. Byron Scott, a key player with the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, is a 3-time NBA Champion, NBA Head Coach of the Year, Sports Analyst, Businessman, and Book Author.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A&E Announces James Brown Docuseries From Mick Jagger and Questlove

Lisa Boykin a business & legal affairs attorney who negotiates the deals for the actors, writers, producers, and directors of our studio films working at Netflix and previously at Paramount Studios, Annapurna Films, Walt Disney Co., and PBS. Dr. Stephan Scoggins a proud Veteran in the US Army, an educator teaching nursing in the Coachella Valley, a former Oklahoma City Police Officer and real estate broker and owner of Esteem Team Properties.

John Singleton in posthumous an extraordinary filmmaker was an American film director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He was best known for writing and directing Boyz n the Hood in 1991, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, becoming, at age 24, the youngest ever nominated.

Singleton’s popular films are Poetic Justice, Rosewood, Higher Learning, Shaft, Hustle and Flow and Baby Boy. His mother Sheila Ward was present to accept the “Visionary Award” for her son.

Janice McZeal a local in Palm Springs received the Community Philanthropic Award for her charitable work with the homeless in Palm Springs with support from the late Sonny Bono entertainer and mayor of Palm Springs.

The evening started with a magnificent dinner and entertainment by singers Windy Barnes and Rose Mallett. The honorees received their awards and checks were given to The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs, The Black History Community Center, Scholarships to black youth and an emotional scene when an invited black homeless family was surprised by a financial blessing. There was artwork and photography submitted by the Steven Williams Foundation and autographed basketballs by Byron Scott to The KIS Foundation in the silent auction.