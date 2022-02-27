Sunday, February 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

EUR Video News: Historic Organ Still Doing it’s Thing At San Jose Church | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Organ (screenshot)
Organ (screenshot)

*A San Jose church is breathing new life into a century-old silent movie theater pipe organ, even as the instrument aids an effort to rebuild the church and keep serving the community.

It was built in 1922 and installed in the old Liberty Movie Theatre on Market Street in downtown San Jose, where it provided the dramatic soundtrack for silent pictures.  But all that came to an end when the silent-movie era died in the 1930s

“This organ was headed for the dustbin of history,” said Pastor George Oliver.

WATCH the video report below for the FULL story.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Two California Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For $14M Loan Fraud Scheme

Previous articleNAACP Image Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith Top Winners | WATCH
Next articleAnother Rapper (Snootie Wild) Has Been Shot and Killed
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Could Face Lawsuit from Uber Eats Driver For Posting Personal Info On Instagram

Social Heat

Insanity Caught on Camera: Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores | WATCH

Social Media

Social Media Celebrates Iconic Singer ﻿Jody Watley with Appreciation Day! Feb. 28

Social Heat

MJ Riskin’ it ALL? – Fans Notice Them Big Hands on Mary J’s Bootay 🙂 | WATCH

Social Heat

Tommy Davidson Says Jamie Foxx Won’t Speak to Him Since Calling His Humor ‘Mercilessly Mean’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO