EUR Video News: Historic Organ Still Doing it’s Thing At San Jose Church | WATCH

*A San Jose church is breathing new life into a century-old silent movie theater pipe organ, even as the instrument aids an effort to rebuild the church and keep serving the community.

It was built in 1922 and installed in the old Liberty Movie Theatre on Market Street in downtown San Jose, where it provided the dramatic soundtrack for silent pictures. But all that came to an end when the silent-movie era died in the 1930s

“This organ was headed for the dustbin of history,” said Pastor George Oliver.

WATCH the video report below for the FULL story.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Two California Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For $14M Loan Fraud Scheme