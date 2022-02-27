Sunday, February 27, 2022
Denzel Washington Reveals the Shocking Truth About His Name | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Denzel Washington - (screenshot)
Denzel Washington – (screenshot)

*We have always known him as DEN-ZEL Washington. However, the Academy Award-winning powerhouse actor recently took the internet by shock through a re-surfaced video interview in which he was correcting his name’s pronunciation.

The video originates from the actor’s appearance on the Graham Norton show in 2013. Interestingly, it only went viral recently, causing an uproar on the internet and trending on multiple high-profile social media pages. Expectedly, most internet users were shocked and amazed by the Training Day actor’s explanation.

As reported by Black Enterprise, the video clarifies that his name is actually Denzil and not DenZEL, as everyone calls him.

On this trending matter, comedian Kev on Stage said that no matter what his name is, the actor remains one of the greatest actors of all time.

Some of his (Washington’s) achievements include getting his first Academy Award nomination in 1987 for his supporting role in “Cry Freedom” and winning his first Oscar after being nominated for a similar supporting role in 1989 in the film “Glory.”

 

The multi-dimensional entertainer received his first nomination in 1992 for a starring role in a Malcolm X-directed film named Spike Lee. He played the role of an iconic civil rights leader.

The role acted as a stepping stone to more successes to come. For instance, he got an additional nomination for his leading role in “The Hurricane” in 1999. His role in the film involves a wrongly accused and jailed Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, and it helped him win his first Academy Award as “Training Day” leading actor in 2001. Antoine Fuqua, a frequent collaborator, directs the latter.

Other stand-out leading roles by this actor include “Flight” (2012), “Fences” (2016) and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (2017), which paved the way for numerous Oscar nominations.

There is no doubt that DenZEL Washington is undeniably the GOAT!

