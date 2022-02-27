Sunday, February 27, 2022
Another Rapper (Snootie Wild) Has Been Shot and Killed

By Fisher Jack
Snootie Wild - Getty
*After reports of him being in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Houston, it’s being confirmed by family and friends that Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has sadly passed.

Yesterday, ABC13 reported that the rapper was left in critical condition after authorities found him in a ditch, next to an SUV, with a gunshot wound to his neck. After receiving CPR at the scene, Snootie was rushed to the hospital with a 50/50 chance of surviving. Taking to social media to update on his critical condition, family shared that the rapper was fighting for his life on a breathing machine. Several hours later into Saturday (Feb. 26), family and close friends began updating that the rapper had sadly passed from his injuries.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspects, who they believe are a man and woman, possibly still in the Houston area. They say a neighbor in the area caught the entire incident on camera. Officer R. Willkens says, “It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Fisher Jack

