African Migrants/Students Experience Racism While Fleeing Ukranian War Zone | WATCH

*(Via Independent) – Scores of African migrants (and students) in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.

Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.

Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he and his family members were waved away from the border on Saturday and told “No blacks.”

“Since then, I’ve been trying to get myself together and focus as normal but it’s been difficult,” he said.

“In all of my years as an activist, I have never seen anything like this. When I look into the eyes of those who are turning us away, I see bloodshot racism; they want to save themselves and they are losing their humanity in the process.

“I cannot imagine a scenario where white Ukranians would ever be denied asylum so how they’re treating us is unwarranted. It’s baseless. We are all escaping so let’s push a common thread.”

Osarumen, a Nigerian national who has lived in Ukraine since 2009, said he was currently stranded at a train station in Kyiv, the capital city, along with thousands of others and unsure of his next move.

