Lil’ Kim Serves Some Raciness in the Sexy Savage X Fenty! | LOOK-PICs

*The Queen Bee has paid adequate attention to maintaining her sexiness for the longest time, which explains the stylish ensembles she rocks all the time. She is famous for rocking the biggest brands in the market, from Versace to Marc Jacobs and the Notorious K.I.M., known for her exquisite taste. So, it would be natural for Lil’ Kim to serve her ample assets in the sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie.

If you are the type that celebrates love once every year – probably on Valentine’s Day, the “Crush On You” rapper is a constant reminder that every day should be love day. The secret to turning all your days into love days is investing in some sexy underwear, and love will automatically flow in.

Besides, the impromptu photoshoot oozes an effortless allure. To achieve the outcome, you rock sexy lingerie that creates a captivating unicorn-pink and chevron-pattern one piece that caresses the curves faithfully, resulting in the iconic MC shining down. Furthermore, the array of beckoning poses work magic in grabbing the public attention and interest.

The “Get Money Boss” also displays an album of enticing photographs for public consumption besides the ones on her Instagram account, which creates utmost adoration among her fans. It is also impossible to ignore the respect the Bad Gal admits to cultivating for Lil’ Kim.

Speaking to Vogue Paris in an interview in 2017, Rihanna disclosed her unyielding respect for the “Magic Stick” MC. She gushed over the perspective, stating that the latter is creative, innovative, and powerful. According to Rihanna, Lil’ Kim is among the few Black artists who have pushed and surpassed her limits despite taboos and constraints. Riri adds that Kim’s world is fun, colorful, coded, and rich – she is privileged to experience such a personality in her life (similar to her).