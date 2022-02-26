Now Kyle Rittenhouse is Threatening to Sue Lebron James for Defamation | WATCH

*Kyle Rittenhouse recently opened up on his plans to sue LeBron James, an NBA superstar, for defamation. He claims that the NBA superstar defamed him late last year during his murder trial to his huge social media following – more than 50 million. Besides LeBron James, Rittenhouse also intends to go after Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Biden, among other dignitaries, according to a TMZ report.

The 19-year-old Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with 2 counts of homicide, 1 count of attempted homicide, and shooting 3 people during a protest in Kenosha, WI. Two of the three people who were shot were fatally injured. During his trial, the young man took the stand but became too emotional as he recounted the events that led to the August 25, 2020, ugly incident. However, not even could buy the tears, including LeBron, who sent out a tweet mocking the accused’s breakdown to his immense social media following.

In the end, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all the charges which led to his release. However, he has chosen to fight back everyone who took over the issue during his trial. In a lengthy sit-down interview with Turning Point USA, Rittenhouse discloses that he is coming for everyone who defamed him before and during his criminal court trial. The first culprit that Rittenhouse is coming for is LeBron following the post he made on his social media.

As expected, the former saw the superstar’s post, and Rittenhouse reacted to the tweet with a “F*** him!” comment, which meant that he was initially LeBron’s fan but had to stop immediately.

Rittenhouse also adds that the U.S. president should expect “papers” to refer to him (Rittenhouse) as a white supremacist. He adds that he will hold the president accountable for the words he used referring to him (Rittenhouse) during his trial period.