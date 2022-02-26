EURVideoNews: Russia Moves in Heavy Flamethrower Weapon |WATCH

*CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports on the Russians moving a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower that shoots thermobaric rockets near

Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The TOS-1 was designed to attack enemy fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, in open terrain in particular. First combat tests took place in 1988 and 1989 in the Panjshir Valley during the Soviet–Afghan War. The TOS-1 was shown for the first time in public in 1999 in Omsk.

