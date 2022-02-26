Saturday, February 26, 2022
EURVideoNews: Russia Moves in Heavy Flamethrower Weapon |WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Russian Flamethrower weapon - GettyImages
A TOS-1 “Buratino” heavy flamethrower system firing at the 10th Anniversary International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition “Russia Arms Expo 2015 / Getty

*CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports on the Russians moving a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower that shoots thermobaric rockets near
Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The TOS-1 was designed to attack enemy fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, in open terrain in particular. First combat tests took place in 1988 and 1989 in the Panjshir Valley during the Soviet–Afghan War. The TOS-1 was shown for the first time in public in 1999 in Omsk.

Fisher Jack

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

