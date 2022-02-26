Saturday, February 26, 2022
EURVideoNews: No Relief! Experts Say Gas Prices Expected to Keep Rising 🙁

By Fisher Jack
Gas prices (going up) GettyImages
*If you’ve gotten behind a wheel lately there’s no doubt you’ve felt a tinge of pain at the gas pump. Reporter CeFaan Kim has more on why gas prices could keep rising.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the political uncertainty surrounding it is affecting gas prices around the world.

An increase in demand is also driving prices but people itching to get out after being stuck during the pandemic will also cause prices to rise in the Spring.

Get the full story via the video below.

Fisher Jack

