EURVideoNews: No Relief! Experts Say Gas Prices Expected to Keep Rising 🙁

Reporter CeFaan Kim has more on why gas prices could keep rising.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the political uncertainty surrounding it is affecting gas prices around the world.

An increase in demand is also driving prices but people itching to get out after being stuck during the pandemic will also cause prices to rise in the Spring.

