Friday, February 25, 2022
Snoop Dogg Could Face Lawsuit from Uber Eats Driver For Posting Personal Info On Instagram

Snoop Dogg
 Snoop Dogg of hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore performs at Rupp Arena on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

*Remember last month when Snoop Dogg exposed his UberEats driver for not delivering his food? Well now, that driver says he plans on suing Snoop Dogg because he fears for his safety after Snoop shared his information to his millions of followers!

The driver, Said, spoke with KCAL LA to share how much Snoop Dogg’s post has affected his life. Said claims because Snoop shared his picture and his license plate numbers, he has extreme anxiety whenever he goes out.

“There’s my picture there and also there is my first name,” said the driver. “After I see the video, I’m kind of like…I have anxiety and I fear for my family’s safety.”

Sayd says he didn’t even know he was delivery to a celebrity and followed the right protocols before eventually driving away. He says since the video has been posted he hasn’t returned to work and feels like he’s been thrown into a spotlight that he didn’t ask for.

It’s unsure when Sayd will press charges if he decides to, but it’s safe to say he might have a case. Thoughts?

Fisher Jack

