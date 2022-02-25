SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to the First Black Woman to Own an Electric Vehicle Charger Plant

*As the auto industry slowly shifts toward electric vehicles, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a multicultural syndicated automotive radio program, talks to Natalie King, one of the first Black women to have a major stake in the alternative fuel industry.

While electric vehicles only represented 3 percent of U.S. new vehicle sales in 2021, King, who is the owner of the Detroit-based Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, is literally breaking ground and diversifying this field, as the first Black woman to own an electric vehicle charger manufacturing plant.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Te-rri-fying’: How Viola Davis Described Playing Michelle Obama | VIDEOs

In an electric conversation, no pun intended, King shares how she found her way in the ‘green lane,’ while clerking for a judge, as an aspiring lawyer, and then again, years later, before severing ties with her ex-husband in their joint-owned business. Moreover, she reveals how a Denver manufacturing company, which placed her in a bind, coupled with a spirit-led dream, after a cat nap, eventually changed the course of her company’s future – moving her into electric vehicle charging manufacturing space.

To hear the lively conversation with the visionary and how she has financed the company, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 26th thru Thursday, March 3rd. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazers of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates, and a car-payment calculator, visitJeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]