‘Power Book IV: Force’ Exclusive Clip: Tommy Searching for ‘Scraps’ in Chicago? [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from the new episode of “Power Book IV: Force” airing Sunday, February 27th on Starz. In “Storm Clouds,” when Tommy’s (played by Joe Sikora) former foe turned friend is at the mercy of a notorious criminal organization, who resurface to reclaim what’s theirs, loyalties are tested.

Check out the clip below to get a teaser of what’s to come.

“Power Book IV: Force” is a sequel and third spin-off to “Power” created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by 50 Cent.

Per press release, “Power Book IV: Force” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee previously caught with the series star Joe Sikora to dish about Tommy’s journey this season — check out what he had to say via the clip below.