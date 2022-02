*Planet YAHWEH, formerly known as YMMG, just signed the latest hot Latina music sensation, Wilkenia C. Pujols, also known as “Ecstrah” to the label.

Ecstrah is the first cousin to Albert Pujols, a Major League Baseball player. Ecstrah previously released “Aim to Please” in 2021 and is scheduled to release an EP in Fall 2022.

