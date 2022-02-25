Mary J. Blige Working on Memoir and New Album Produced by Dr. Dre

*Mary J. Blige recently chopped it up with the hosts of The Breakfast Club and revealed she has a memoir releasing soon and she’s working on a new album with hip-hop icon Dr. Dre.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of her 15th album, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

“That was something I always wanted to do: to do a produced album by Dr. Dre, because everything he does, you know you’re going to smashes and you know it’s going to be excellent,” she said, as reported by MadameNoire. “I was like, ‘Yo, this is a dream come true for me. I want you to produce an album for me.’ And he was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a dream come true for me!’ And then boom, here we are. It’s really happening.”

Watch Mary’s full interview below.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige Reacts to Backlash Over Super Bowl ‘Hip-Hop’ Halftime Show | WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A day after Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, he told TMZ that he and Blige are already in the studio brainstorming.

“Everybody was extremely excited,” Dr. Dre said. “Mary came back here to the house last night and we went downstairs to the studio, and she was playing me samples and we were just vibing out.”

In related news, we reported earlier that for the first time ever, Mary J Blige, also fresh off a performance at Super Bowl LVI, and The Roots will join forces on stage to headline the “Roots Picnic.”

The annual festival headlined, hosted, and curated by The Roots will take over the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, for two days of music, art, and culture on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 2022. Assembling possibly the biggest and boldest lineup in the festival’s history, the bill includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below.

Offering an inimitable experience, “Roots Picnic” once again features the fan-favorite Podcast Stage curated by Wallo267 and Gillie The King. Highlighted by live podcasts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Questlove Supreme, and more, the concourse also boasts various activations and engagements, ranging from film to social justice.

Bringing “Roots Picnic” worldwide, YouTube will serve as the exclusive host for the festival. It will stream live on the group’s Official YouTube Channel. Fans can subscribe to The Roots’ channel now to revisit some of the incredible content and performances from the 2020 virtual “Roots Picnic” here.