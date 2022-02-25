Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

WNBA Star Candace Parker Featured in Meta’s ‘Future Made’ Interview Series | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Candace Parker and daughter Lailaa - GettyImages
Candace Parker and daughter Lailaa – GettyImages

*On the final Future Madeon Facebook and Instagram will be an intimate conversation between WNBA basketball star Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa.

Watch (below) as they highlight how their contributions have shaped Black history and influenced the next generation.

Featuring six multi-generational family groups, “Future Made” is a new interview series and Reels challenge on Instagram and Facebook capturing intimate conversations between public figures and their children. Recent “Future Made” public figure interviews include YouTuber and actress AmbersCloset with her father, former NFL football star Arthur Whittington (See HERE and HERE); WNBA basketball player Lexie Brown with her father Dee Brown (See HERE and HERE). Billboard chart-topping singer, rapper and actress Monica Arnold with her son Rodneyy (See HERE). 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Charlamagne Tha God & Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards March 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candace Parker (@candaceparker)

You can find the exclusive videos on each talent’s Facebook and Instagram pages and Meta’s owned channels on Facebook and Instagram.

“Future Made” Videos:

  • See the Sizzle HERE.
  • On February 4, La La Anthony and her son Kiyan released their interview.
  • On February 8, AmbersCloset and her father Arthur Whittington released their interview.
  • On February 15 Lexie Brown and her father Dee Brown released their interview.
  • On February 17, Monica Arnold and her son Rodneyy released their interview.
  • Today, on February 24, Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa released their interview.
    • “I think it’s just equality. It’s everyone feeling empowered. It’s you knowing that no matter what you look like or, you know, where you come from that you’re able to do what you love and do what makes you happy.” Candance Parker answering “What does a future made by you look like?”

*Inspired fans can participate by sharing 60 second Reels highlighting their personal family journey across Facebook and Instagram with #FutureMadeChallenge.

Meta’s family of apps serves as a catalyst for the Black Community to celebrate and archive Black History within safe and inclusive spaces. For more information on Meta’s Black History Month programming, see HERE.
source: Beckmedia.com

Previous articleBiz Advocate: New SoCal Clean Gas Program is ‘Amazing Opportunity’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO