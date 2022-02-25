WNBA Star Candace Parker Featured in Meta’s ‘Future Made’ Interview Series | WATCH

*On the final “Future Made” on Facebook and Instagram will be an intimate conversation between WNBA basketball star Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa.

Watch (below) as they highlight how their contributions have shaped Black history and influenced the next generation.

Featuring six multi-generational family groups, “Future Made” is a new interview series and Reels challenge on Instagram and Facebook capturing intimate conversations between public figures and their children. Recent “Future Made” public figure interviews include YouTuber and actress AmbersCloset with her father, former NFL football star Arthur Whittington (See HERE and HERE); WNBA basketball player Lexie Brown with her father Dee Brown (See HERE and HERE). Billboard chart-topping singer, rapper and actress Monica Arnold with her son Rodneyy (See HERE).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Parker (@candaceparker)

You can find the exclusive videos on each talent’s Facebook and Instagram pages and Meta’s owned channels on Facebook and Instagram.

“Future Made” Videos:

See the Sizzle HERE.

Monica Arnold and her son Rodneyy released their interview. Today, on February 24, Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa released their interview. “I think it’s just equality. It’s everyone feeling empowered. It’s you knowing that no matter what you look like or, you know, where you come from that you’re able to do what you love and do what makes you happy.” – Candance Parker answering “What does a future made by you look like?”

*Inspired fans can participate by sharing 60 second Reels highlighting their personal family journey across Facebook and Instagram with #FutureMadeChallenge.

Meta’s family of apps serves as a catalyst for the Black Community to celebrate and archive Black History within safe and inclusive spaces. For more information on Meta’s Black History Month programming, see HERE.

source: Beckmedia.com