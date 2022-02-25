Biden Makes Historic Supreme Court Pick with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson [VIDEO]

*President Joe Biden will reportedly announce Friday his pick for the forthcoming supreme court vacancy will be Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Jackson is expected to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to retire.

If confirmed, Jackson, 41, will be the first Black woman to serve on the court.

Here’s more about Jackson from CNBC:

The DC native was district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021. While the House impeachment inquiry was underway, Jackson presided over the attempt by the Trump Justice Department to prevent former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying to Congress. According to the National Law Journal, Jackson stated in a 120-page opinion that “compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law.”

“When people ask me why I decided to go into the legal profession,” Jackson said in a 2017 speech, as reported by NBC News.“I often tell the story of how, when I was in preschool, I would sit at the dining room table doing my homework with my father. He had all his law books stacked up, and I had all my coloring books stacked up.”

We reported earlier that after news broke of the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, liberals flooded social media to call on Biden to fulfill his pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

“We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be in the court,” Biden said during the 2020 conference, as reported by CNBC. “I am not going to release that until we go further down the line of vetting them.”

During his presidential campaign, Biden renewed his vow to nominate an African-American woman to serve on the bench.

“I’ve made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character experience and integrity,” Biden said in January. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue in my view. I made that commitment during my campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment.”

Born in Washington, but raised in Miami, Jackson graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. She and her husband, Patrick, a surgeon at a Washington hospital, have two daughters.

Per NBC, “As a judge, Jackson has no record of rulings, writings or speeches on the hot-button issues of abortion, gun rights or freedom of religion.”

Justice Breyer is retiring after more than 27 years on the court.