Wendy Williams Tells ‘Spokesman’ to Stop Making Statements About Her Show Cancellation

*Wendy Williams has informed her spokesman, Howard Bragman, that he is not authorized to make any statements on her behalf.

Following news that her beloved talk show is being canceled and her time slot will be filled by Sherri Shepherd‘s new show simply titled “Sherri,” Bragman released a statement Tuesday saying Wendy “understands” the business decision and expressed her “gratitude” to Shepherd, SandraRose reports.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in a statement.

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

However, Wendy clapped back in a statement shared on her new Instagram page, informing Bragman that he is not “authorized” to speak for her.

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

In his written response to PEOPLE, Bragman suggested someone other than Wendy may have posted the statement. He wrote: “I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”

