Thursday, February 24, 2022
Wendy Williams Tells ‘Spokesman’ to Stop Making Statements About Her Show Cancellation

By Ny MaGee
*Wendy Williams has informed her spokesman, Howard Bragman, that he is not authorized to make any statements on her behalf.

Following news that her beloved talk show is being canceled and her time slot will be filled by Sherri Shepherd‘s new show simply titled “Sherri,” Bragman released a statement Tuesday saying Wendy “understands” the business decision and expressed her “gratitude” to Shepherd, SandraRose reports. 

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in a statement.

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Reacts to Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her – WATCH Sherri Breakdown Crying

However, Wendy clapped back in a statement shared on her new Instagram page, informing Bragman that he is not “authorized” to speak for her. 

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

In his written response to PEOPLE, Bragman suggested someone other than Wendy may have posted the statement. He wrote: “I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

