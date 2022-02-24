Thursday, February 24, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Receive NAACP President’s Award

By Ny MaGee
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
(Oct. 1, 2019 – Source: Chris Jackson Collection)

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

The honor will be handed out at the ceremony airing live on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on BET.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement, as reported by THR. “Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, and the move comes after his wife previously received a symbolic £1 ($1.36) in damages from the same newspaper group in another lawsuit over invasion of privacy and copyright infringement.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Holiday Photo Featuring Daughter Lilibet Diana

In a statement on Dec. 2 following the ruling, the Duchess of Sussex said, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

She noted, “While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

Here’s more from USA Today about Prince Harry’s lawsuit: 

Details about this latest lawsuit were sketchy. Harry’s press office in California, where he and Meghan and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, now live, would only confirm the lawsuit was filed but nothing about why. 

Associated Newspapers also was short on details, only confirming the lawsuit. But according to a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly, Harry is suing over a Feb. 20 article in The Mail on Sunday alleging he sought to shield his legal battle from the public to gain police protection while visiting his homeland.

Harry is reportedly sparring with the British government over whether he and his family will receive security when they are in the United Kingdom. Officials say he’s not entitled to a taxpayer-funded security force because he’s no longer a working royal. 

Previous articleSocial Media Celebrates Iconic Singer ﻿Jody Watley with Appreciation Day! Feb. 28
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

