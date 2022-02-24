OUR ROOTS – Black History Matters All Year Round

*OUR ROOTS as a feature is updated from time to time. Initially drawn in black and white, I reach for my archives, my files to update and add color using styles and techniques. In some cases, parts of OUR ROOTS are also redrawn. Text of features is updated when there is a need to add new information. Text for some is fine as they are.

It is the last week of Black History Month in the U.S., and Canada as well. An updated OUR ROOTS on Sidney Poitier wraps up celebration. Black History Matters all year round this 2022.

The illustrated OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is available to order this Black History Month – Contact – t[email protected] / [email protected]

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– [email protected]