Awwww … Mom Interrupts TV Reporter’s Shoot – It Goes Viral | WATCH

*Awwww. An Ohio-based TV reporter, Myles Harris (ABC 6 in Columbus), was preparing for a televised shot when someone special rolled up and interrupted his segment. It was his super proud moms. 🙂

“This is my mom, hold on,” an exasperated Harris tells the person recording, identified as DeAngelo Byrd in the caption of the now-viral video.

“Hi, baby!” his mother, Sandi Harris, yelled from the car.

“Don’t be holding up traffic, because you’ve got cars behind you,” he said.

Before pulling away, she said “All right!” and blew a kiss.

WATCH the special moment via the video below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kim K Begs Judge for Single Status ASAP: ‘I Very Much Desire to be DIVORCED’