Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Insanity Caught on Camera: Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Leoaai Elghareeb (screenshot)
Leoaai Elghareeb was captured sticking syringes of his own blood into produce in three supermarkets – (screenshot)

*A man in the #UnitedKingdom was caught on camera allegedly inserting his blood into food at a grocery store.

On Aug. 25, 37-year-old #LeoaaiElghareeb (who is also a solicitor (lawyer) of all things) went to Fulham, west London, and walked into several grocery stores, including #TescoMarkets, Waitress and Sainsbury’s. During his visits, he allegedly stuck a syringe into multiple food items, including chicken tikka fillets, ready-to-eat meals and apples. And the syringe was filled with his blood; the entire incident was caught on camera. Afterward, Elghareeb allegedly threw eggs at customers and grocery store workers and pushed a security guard in the chest.

Elghareeb is accused of throwing an empty needle at a National Health Service surgeon outdoors. The man was eventually detained outside a bar after the thew a potted plant through an open doorway, the New York Post reports. Twenty-one syringes were recovered from the scenes. The stores had to restock their food following the ordeal, which resulted in each store losing between $150,000 and $300,000.

(Scroll down below the IG post to see video of Leoaai Elghareeb carrying out his madness.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kim K Begs Judge for Single Status ASAP: ‘I Very Much Desire to be DIVORCED’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait! There’s more …

Newsweek reports that consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bradley Hillier told the court that Elghareeb was “severely psychotic” at the time of the rampage and could not appreciate that his actions were “legally and morally wrong,” the Mirror reported.

He told the court: “He was not thinking straight … He was so burdened and tortured, is the [wording] he used.”

The news outlet also reported that Healthline said that the most pressing danger of consuming blood is a condition called hemochromatosis, the effect that its iron content has on the liver, but this is unlikely to be a concern in small amounts such as that alleged to have been injected into food by Elghareeb.

Previous articleLizzo Admits Her ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Depression’ ‘Didn’t Go Away’ with Fame
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO