LA to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate for Restaurants [VIDEO]

*LA is set to lift its indoor mask mandates this week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will relax the policy on Friday, February 25, joining the state of California in easing mask restrictions in public spaces, Eater reports.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet that this new health order would allow “vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors at places that check for proof of vaccination.”

Per eater.com, “The region has already seen its outdoor mask mandate go away, and with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and transmission rates falling, public officials have been under increasing pressure to no longer mandate masks indoors.”

Last week, state health officials announced that vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks indoors for public settings. Children however are still required to wear masks at school.

“As the county continues to experience reduced COVID-19 spread, it is appropriate to consider fewer required safety measures, noting that vulnerable individuals should continue to layer in all protections possible,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement. “Given decreased risk, Public Health is modifying the Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals.”

The new health order will go into effect at 12:01 am. February 25.

“All those who are not fully vaccinated or do not show proof of vaccination are still required to provide a negative test, and continue wearing a well-fitting mask while indoors,” per ABC 7.

“As transmission drops and there is less virus circulating, some tools may afford significant protections against the very worst risks associated with COVID,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Because vaccines are one of these tools, with lower rates of hospital admissions and COVID hospitalizations, it is appropriate in settings verifying vaccination or negative test status, that we transition to strongly recommending masking instead of requiring masking.”