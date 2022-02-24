Kim K Begs Judge for Single Status ASAP: ‘I Very Much Desire to be DIVORCED’

*Kim Kardashian is completely done with Kanye and his online rants chile. She wants a judge to make her a** single pronto!

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kim says Kanye’s posts have caused her emotional distress. She literally just wants to be done with this man and co-parent in the best way possible.

In the docs, Kim says, “I very much desire to be divorced.”

She goes on about how she’s pleaded with Kanye to keep their private matters behind closed doors, “but he has not done so.” She also brought up Kanye’s crazy posts about their union.

Kim continued, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

She don’t want you Ye.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

Kim says she needs this single status she so “can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

