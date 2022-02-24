Detroit Boy, 5, Shot ‘Execution-Style’ Along with Mother, Stepfather [VIDEO]

*Detroit Police have arrested two teenagers for the “execution-style” killings of a 5-year-old boy, his mother, and his stepfather in a home invasion on Sunday evening.

Caleb Harris was shot multiple times in the face. His mother Lashon Marshall, 28, and her boyfriend Aaron Benson, 32, the boy’s stepfather, were also shot dead, TooFab reports.

Here’s more from the outlet:

According to Detroit Police, a relative who hadn’t heard from them in some time went to check on the family at their Evergreen Road home, and found the back door kicked in. Inside, they found the murdered couple.

“They continued to check the house for additional victims, and unfortunately they did find a third victim, a child, in a room deceased,” Police Chief James White told ClickOnDetroit.

Their bodies had been there for more than a day, according to investigators.

Tips from the public led Detroit PD to arrest two suspects — both teenagers who were arrested without incident. Detectives reportedly know the motive but have not yet revealed it.

“We have high confidence the individuals are responsible for this heinous act,” Chief White said. Investigators say the suspects were known by the victims. Detectives also believe they know the motive, but have not yet revealed it.

“I just want justice for what they’ve done,” Caleb’s grandmother Shalesa Floyd told Fox2 Detroit. “He was only 5 years old and I just want to know why.”

“For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live. To do this — it’s like a monster would do this.”

Floyd said Caleb’s father (who is her son) lives out of state, and he is equally heartbroken.

“He loved to travel with his dad and with his mom,” she said. “He was her only child. He’s only 5, so he had not much life to live.”

“What mindset can anyone be in that would shoot a baby in the face intentionally?” said state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo. “You have to be heartless. There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off-limits.”