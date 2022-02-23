EUR VideoNews: Two Influential Black Pilots ‘United’ in Mission to Diversify Aviation

*United Airlines is looking to hire the next generation of aviators. As part of Black History Month, the airline hosted a special event at their training center in Denver on Monday.

98-year-old retired Lt. Colonel James Harvey III, one of the last living Tuskegee airmen in Colorado was there, helping to inspire the youngsters to take flight.

Get the full story via the video player below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘I Ain’t Got it!’ – Tasha K Admits She Can’t Afford to Pay Cardi B $4M in Defamation Case | WATCH