*In Houston, Henry David Cossette was given a $1,200,000 bond for his alleged part in the murder of Sara Goodwin, who was reported missing in early February.

Cossette, 27, is accused of strangling Goodwin, 18, before dismembering her body and hiding the remains. Police say Cossette then set fire to his apartment in a suicide attempt.

Get the full story via the video below.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Alta Global Media’s Steven Adams and Theo Dumont Join Rebeca Huntt’s BEBA as Executive Producers