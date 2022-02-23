Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Elite Entertainment Panel to Speak Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the 23rd annual ‘ULMII’ Conference

By Eunice Moseley
0

Panelists and host of the 23rd annual Baltimore 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference.
*An elite group of entertainment industry professionals to speak on the panel of the 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference via Zoom Saturday, April 16, 2022 between 1-3pmET/10-12noonPT. The free event offers a Q&A Session with the panelists, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition where 10 acts – singers, songwriters, dancers or actors – compete for the Los Angeles ULMII Best Artist Award and over $17,000 valued in products ad services.

The panelists consist of legendary Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows (Shanachie Entertainment); Houston Judge Dedra Davis, a veteran entertainment attorney and current circuit court judge for the state of Houston (www.MusicLW.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, whose client is a multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor and filmmaker (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group and Entertainment Contract Specialist (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Soprano Opera Singer Cheryl Warfield, who has performed on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera House (www.MoreOpera.com); Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com), who began in entertainment as a pioneering syndicated radio show jockey; Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment), who managed Talib Kareem to include co-writing/producing Solange Knowles first album/single “Solo Star” and joining the Jive Records Pop group Imajin, and Multi-Award winning Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), whose credits as an actor include Emmy nominated PBS series The Abolitionist and a project for DreamWorks and as a filmmaker he has garnered over 20 awards for his short films.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Boosie Badazz Claims He’s Being Shunned by Artists Over LGBTQ Remarks – Hmm, We Wonder Why? | VIDEO

Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, “Uplifting Minds II” offers a platform to showcase independent artists and young aspiring talent (singing, songwriting, dancing and acting) in a competitive environment that provokes the best performances. It also provides information about the business of entertainment from the panel of industry professionals. As a result, the event is known for its panelists and its wide range of developed and developing talents such as Grammy-winning Miguel who was signed at the event; songwriters/producers The Featherstones (Dru Hill, Chris Brown) whose original song “I Should Be Your Boyfriend” was placed on a Dru Hill album and went platinum; Starz Network’s Naturi Naughton who was scouted by Broadway at the event and that lead to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and Disney’s RoShon Feagan whose manager used the information learned at the event to take Roshon to the next level which resulted in Roshon starring in two Disney series and performing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

To see if you qualify to compete in the next ULMII Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email [email protected]. To RSVP to the limited space Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com.

You can also leave a detailed message at 562-424-3836 and someone will return your call. www.UpliftingMinds2com

# # #

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to Perform March 3, 2033 at Fort Myers
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

