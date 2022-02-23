Check Out Missy Elliott’s New ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ Inspired Chain | VIDEO

*Beep Beep! Talk about a statement necklace. Missy Elliot wants y’all to see her new neckpiece – a custom gold chain with a pendant inspired by the music video for her 1997 classic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

Misdemeanor took to Instagram with a video showing off the bling, made by B&B Jewelry and featuring white and yellow diamonds on the chain. The pendant that represents one of her looks from the song’s video, itself an iconic visual kaleidoscope from director Hype Williams and visual designer Ron Norsworthy.

The most iconic part of the video is that patent leather blow up suit, aka the “trash bag” outfit she wears during a fisheye lens shot.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chad Ochocinco Says Keke Wyatt Will Not Outdo Him In Having Babies

It’s this look that inspired the pendant. The helmet she wears in the video is replicated on the charm with white and yellow diamonds as well.

“I Can’t stand The [rain]… Thank you @bandbjewelry SUPADUPA,” Missy wrote in her caption of the video showing off the necklace.

Watch below.