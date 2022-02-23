Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Celebrity

Check Out Missy Elliott’s New ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ Inspired Chain | VIDEO

By EURPublisher01
0

Missy Elliott's new necklace inspired by the video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"
The pendant of Missy Elliott’s new necklace inspired by the video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

*Beep Beep! Talk about a statement necklace. Missy Elliot wants y’all to see her new neckpiece – a custom gold chain with a pendant inspired by the music video for her 1997 classic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

Misdemeanor took to Instagram with a video showing off the bling, made by B&B Jewelry and featuring white and yellow diamonds on the chain. The pendant that represents one of her looks from the song’s video, itself an iconic visual kaleidoscope from director Hype Williams and visual designer Ron Norsworthy.

The most iconic part of the video is that patent leather blow up suit, aka the “trash bag” outfit she wears during a fisheye lens shot.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chad Ochocinco Says Keke Wyatt Will Not Outdo Him In Having Babies

Missy in video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"
Missy Elliott in the Hype Williams-directed music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

It’s this look that inspired the pendant. The helmet she wears in the video is replicated on the charm with white and yellow diamonds as well.

“I Can’t stand The [rain]… Thank you @bandbjewelry SUPADUPA,” Missy wrote in her caption of the video showing off the necklace.

Watch below.

Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion Says ‘Grown Men’ at Her Record Label ‘Are Bullying Me’
Next articleChad Ochocinco Says Keke Wyatt Will Not Outdo Him In Having Babies
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO