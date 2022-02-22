Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Entertainment

It’s Official – ‘Wendy’ to be Replaced by ‘Sherri’: ‘I Can’t Wait!’ – Fans React

By Fisher Jack
0

Wendy Williams - Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)
Wendy Williams – Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)

*On Sunday, @bscott broke the news that “The Wendy Williams Show” will be coming to an end. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, is now confirming the report.

A daytime syndicated talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd (The View, Dish Nation) will succeed The Wendy Williams Show, according to Deadline citing a statement. “Sherri” will make its syndication debut on the Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide in fall 2022 and will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity, and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.” Shepherd said, “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy.  I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

(Wait! There’s more. Scroll down below the IG post for reactions to the big news.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to END in June! ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show’ to Replace it: REPORT

Like “The Wendy Williams Show,” Shepherd’s program, titled “Sherri,” will be distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “Wendy” showrunner David Perler will have the same position on “Sherri,” executive producing alongside Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray.

So what are the people saying about this move by Debmar-Mercury? As you can imagine, the reactions are split:

candeegal09: I really truly hate this for our friend. I’m so sad. This isn’t how she should go out! But I believe she will return in some capacity! Congrats to Sherri.

chelseaspeaks: I will always love Wendy. I’m sure her comeback will be strong in a different format. Congratulations to Sherri. I wish her the best ❤. You heard it first from the #thejasminebrand 👊🏽

simply____jassy: Damn no farewell episode just kick Wendy off just like that smh

tyreesej_: I’m not watching sherri shepherd show

grammyawardsinner: Wendy deserved better, everybody left her hanging out to dry!

c2prmedia: Welp. This is entertainment yall, when numbers dip so does the show. Ppl were not watching we all missed Wendy. And trust this was all brewing behind scenes. Sherri was on lifetime TV, did a show got great numbers and im sure they believe ppl will follow her to her talk show.. Sherri has come a long way and has def started from the bottom, congratulations to her. It’s a win for her, a lost to Wendy fans and a gain to the network. It’s all about numbers and dollars, remember that. Heck I’m sure sponsors were leaving but coming back now that Sherri has her show.

Previous articleBoosie Badazz Claims He’s Being Shunned by Artists Over LGBTQ Remarks [VIDEO]
Next articleGabrielle Union on Ending Hair Relaxer Treatments: ‘Hardest Breakup Ever’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO