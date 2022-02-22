It’s Official – ‘Wendy’ to be Replaced by ‘Sherri’: ‘I Can’t Wait!’ – Fans React

*On Sunday, @bscott broke the news that “The Wendy Williams Show” will be coming to an end. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, is now confirming the report.

A daytime syndicated talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd (The View, Dish Nation) will succeed The Wendy Williams Show, according to Deadline citing a statement. “Sherri” will make its syndication debut on the Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide in fall 2022 and will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity, and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.” Shepherd said, “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

(Wait! There’s more. Scroll down below the IG post for reactions to the big news.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to END in June! ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show’ to Replace it: REPORT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Like “The Wendy Williams Show,” Shepherd’s program, titled “Sherri,” will be distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “Wendy” showrunner David Perler will have the same position on “Sherri,” executive producing alongside Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray.

So what are the people saying about this move by Debmar-Mercury? As you can imagine, the reactions are split:

candeegal09: I really truly hate this for our friend. I’m so sad. This isn’t how she should go out! But I believe she will return in some capacity! Congrats to Sherri.

chelseaspeaks: I will always love Wendy. I’m sure her comeback will be strong in a different format. Congratulations to Sherri. I wish her the best ❤. You heard it first from the #thejasminebrand 👊🏽

simply____jassy: Damn no farewell episode just kick Wendy off just like that smh

tyreesej_: I’m not watching sherri shepherd show

grammyawardsinner: Wendy deserved better, everybody left her hanging out to dry!

c2prmedia: Welp. This is entertainment yall, when numbers dip so does the show. Ppl were not watching we all missed Wendy. And trust this was all brewing behind scenes. Sherri was on lifetime TV, did a show got great numbers and im sure they believe ppl will follow her to her talk show.. Sherri has come a long way and has def started from the bottom, congratulations to her. It’s a win for her, a lost to Wendy fans and a gain to the network. It’s all about numbers and dollars, remember that. Heck I’m sure sponsors were leaving but coming back now that Sherri has her show.