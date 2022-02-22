Tuesday, February 22, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to Perform March 3, 2033 at Fort Myers

By Eunice Moseley
trumpeter rodney marsalis
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to perform in fort Myers at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

*“They reached out to our manager two years ago, with the pandemic things have been postponed and push back. We’re glad to return,” said trumpeter Rodney Marsalis about his upcoming concert in Fort Myers at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on March 3, 2022.

When asked about performing during the pandemic restrictions, like wearing a mask, Rodney said, “Our (Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass) management team have a whole set of protocols when we are on tour…it keeps us safe and the audience safe. We used protocols in December in Arizona. It worked out. They absolutely made us wear masks except on stage and we got tested every day. Someone said if you go to restaurants you’re guaranteed to get tested positive. Eat take-out in your room and have everyone agree to do it.”

Cousin of nine-time Grammy-winning Wynton Marsalis, Rodney is a graduate of Curtis Institute of Music, though he began his studies on the trumpet at 6 years old in New Orleans. By the time he was 11 years old he started taking classical trumpet lessons with mentor Wynton. At 15 years old he made a solo debut with the New Orleans Symphony. By 19 years old he was performing for the Boston Pop Orchestra and the San Diego Symphony.

“We are going to play a variety of styles…from New Orleans, but we also will play classical pieces, music from West Side Story and… Earth, Wind and Fire,” Marsalis pointed out when asked about the Fort Myers concert. “It reflects the variety of the people we have in this country. We travel all over the world, Asia, Europe and South America.”

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass musicians have performed at the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Boston Brass. The Fort Myers Community Concert Association, presenters of the concert, is in its 72nd concert season and was founded by Barbara B. Mann in 1949 to bring world-class entertainment to Southwest Florida at affordable rates.

“Music speaks to the universal bond and music has no words…so we all understand,” Rodney added. “The audience diffidently appreciates it when we can go on tour.”

Rodney Marsalis debuted with a solo album on Albany Records titled “Spirit of the Trumpeter,” which was a big seller for the musician. He also served as Principle Trumpeter for the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra and as Head Trumpeter for the Department of Escuela Superior de Musica de Catalunya – Spain’s leading music conservatory. Rodney has also taught elite classes at Julliard School, the North Carolina School of Arts and at the International Guild Conference. www.RMPBB.com www.RodneyMarsalis.com www.BBMannPAH.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist 7 Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

