Super Bowl Halftime Show Loses Pepsi as Major Sponsor

*Pepsi has decided to no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show but will remain a sponsor of the National Football League.

“The rights to the halftime show are being pitched with an annual price tag of $40-50 million, with one of the factors being whether the brand already serves as a league sponsor. Contenders mentioned by SBJ include Verizon and Amazon. Yes, that’s a lot of money for fewer than 15 minutes. But it’s a massive audience,” per Pro Football Talk.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter previously explained that the league is looking for ways to make the halftime show bigger by “taking different aspects of it making it stand way outside of the 12 minutes.”

READ MORE: Over 100 Million People Watched Super Bowl LVI and Halftime Show

The extra content could include, “documentary footage around the preparations for the show or behind-the-scenes access, or footage from dress rehearsals or bonus performances.” The bonus content would result in more value for the sponsor.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in on Telemundo. As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the total number of viewers who watched the game on TV as well as streaming and digital platforms climbed to 112.3 million, according to Nielsen.

Per Nielsen data, via Variety, “this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million.”

“The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a press release.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13. The highly-anticipated halftime show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, averaged 103.4 million viewers, per the report.