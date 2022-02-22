Alta Global Media’s Steven Adams and Theo Dumont Join Rebeca Huntt’s BEBA as Executive Producers

*Los Angeles — Peabody Award-Winning Manager/Producer Steven Adams and Marketing and Film Festivals vet Theo Dumont, Co-Founders of Alta Global Media are coming aboard as Executive Producers on Afro-Latina writer/director Rebeca Huntt’s documentary-memoir BEBA.

Neon acquired the worldwide rights to Huntt’s directorial debut following its world premiere at TIFF where the film received a tremendous amount of critical acclaim. Beba will have its European premiere at the Berlin 2022 Film Festival.

The film weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry, and interviews and will get a 2022 release from Neon.

Beba is a moving testimony of a New York artist with Afro and Latin American roots: With her poetic-autobiographical film, Rebeca Huntt, aka “Beba,” sets out to defy the world with the proud, angry assertion, “This is my story. I am the lense.” A strong voice for exploring one’s origins – and the artistic statement of great talent.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Celebrating Twosday (2/22/22) the Calender’s Coolest Day! | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebeca Huntt (@rebecahuntt)

Huntt wrote and directed Beba and produced with Sofia Geld. Executive Producers are Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga. The film is represented by UTA Independent Film Group.

Steven Adams commented: “We are delighted to come aboard as EP’s on this beautiful and powerful film. Rebeca is one of the most talented next-generation filmmakers to date and we can’t wait to help share this film with the world in the coming months.”

Adams and Dumont will work closely with Rebeca Huntt, NEON, and Beba Producer Sofia Geld on the global strategy ahead of the film’s release. Geld will participate next week in the Brazilian Filmmakers Collective at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebeca Huntt (@rebecahuntt)

Steven Adams is a Peabody Award-winning Producer and Founding Partner at Alta Global Media. He is a producer on the Netflix Original adaptation of Roger Guenveur Smith’s solo performance piece Rodney King and A Huey P. Newton Story for Starz, both directed by Academy Award-winner Spike Lee. Adams served for four years as a VFX Executive Producer with Paris-based VFX house BUF. His credits there include Academy Award winners such as James Cameron’s Avatar, Ang Lee’s Life Of Pi, Thor for Marvel Studios, as well as Green Lantern, Green Hornet, Stephen Sommers’ Odd Thomas and Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows. He also recently produced Redemption Day starring Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, and Andy García.

Theo Dumont is a former MGM Studios Communications Executive and Creator of the Oscarⓡ-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, now on its 18th year. Dumont is also Co-Founder of the Mammoth Film Festival. Dumont is the Publicist for Spike Lee.

Alta Global Media is on the fast-track and ramping up projects and client campaigns.

Adams and Dumont along with Daniel Sol oversee 88th Street Productions, the production arm of the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival (now in it’s 18th year). With strategic partners, 88th Street has funded and produced 8 short films with it’s 9th currently in pre-production and eyeing a summer shoot date. Most recently, 88th Produced the sci-fi, horror short film THIRST directed by Stefan Dezil for Disney. The project is currently being developed into a feature film for Disney. 88th Street also produced Lindiwe Suttle Müller-Westernhagen’s short Desmond’s Not Here Anymore starring S. Epatha Merkerson alongside Gotham winner Yolonda Ross. Other 88th Street produced shorts include: Jameson Directed by John Humber, The Lunchbox Brigade Directed by Kyle Thiele, The Son The Father by Lucas Hassel, The Cask and Good Samaritans both written and Directed by Ryan Leeder, Infini written and directed by L. Philippe Casseus (Freelancers) among others.

On the Marketing side, Alta Global works with leading streamers, studios, filmmakers and talent. The division has already been involved with and executed campaigns for Netflix Multicultural publicity including: Army of the Dead, Waffles and Mochi, Concrete Cowboy, Malcolm & Marie, Master of None, Da 5 Bloods, among others. Alta Global Marketing also represents Israeli powerhouse Yes Studios (Fauda, Shtisel, Your Honor, On The Spectrum), Showrunner and Series Creator Adi Hasak (Shades of Blue) among others.