Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tommy Davidson Says Jamie Foxx Won’t Speak to Him Since Calling His Humor ‘Mercilessly Mean’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jamie Foxx & Tommy Davidson (Wireimage-Getty)
*Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson shared with Page Six that after his book came out detailing an unpleasant experience he had with Jamie Foxx back in the day, Jamie hasn’t spoken to him again!

In his memoir, “Living In Color,” Tommy discussed a time when he was filming the movie ‘Booty Call’ with Jamie Foxx and Jamie was doing way too much on set. He says that Jamie was ‘’mercilessly mean’ to him to impress director Kenan Ivory Wayans. Since the release of the book, Jamie hasn’t said two words to Tommy!

“I haven’t actually heard from him,” Tommy said to Page Six. “I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader. So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

Who knows, Jamie might continue to hold that grudge forever!

Thoughts?

