Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead Suffering Head Injuries in Accident

By Ny MaGee
Zoe Bethel
Zoe Bethel / Instagram

*Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel died Friday, eight days after she sustained serious head injuries in an undisclosed accident. 

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” her parents wrote in a Sunday post to her Instagram page.

As reported by the New York Post, Bethel’s family previously disclosed that she’d been in an accident, writing: “Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma.”

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” they added. 

READ MORE: Cheslie Kryst’s Father Says ‘Family Dysfunction’ Led to Her Suicide

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoe Sozo Bethel (@zosobe)

Per the Post, “Along with being named Miss Alabama 2021, the mother of one was a conservative commentator who was involved with organizations such as Project Veritas, Liberty University and Turning Point USA, the Heavy reported. Bethel was also a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting Network and a brand ambassador and executive producer of Miss Liberty USA.”

“I’m shocked and saddened by the death of such a wonderful young lady,” wrote right-wing speaker Brandon Tatum on Instagram after news of her death.@zosobe was such a bright spot in every room she entered. She was beautiful inside and out.”

The Truth Gazette tweeted: “If you were lucky enough to know her, you loved her. Even if you never met her but got the chance to follow her work over the years, you felt like you knew her.

“She just had that big of a personality,” they added. “She was so incredibly bold in her beliefs and values.”

“We are so honored to have known Zoe Sozo Bethel,” Turning Point USA wrote in the caption of a video montage of photos of the model. “She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace, elegance and wisdom. “She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts and minds of people everywhere.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoe Sozo Bethel (@zosobe)

Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of RSBN, where Bethel was a political commentator, also paid tribute on Twitter.

“In loving memory of Zoe,” Saldana wrote alongside a series of photos. “Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace ❤️.”

“Our hearts are breaking over the news of Zoe Bethel’s unexpected passing,” Students for Life of America also tweeted Monday. “From choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders, she has always been a shining light and fierce advocate for life.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

