VIDEO: All 3 Defendants Found Guilty of Hate Crimes in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

*Atlanta’s 11Alive is streaming live from Brunswick, Georgia where a federal court announced at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 22 guilty verdicts for all three hate crime defendants in the trial of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Watch above, courtesy of 11Alive.

The trial sought to determine if father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, violated Arbery’s civil rights, which is a hate crime. The three men also faced an attempted kidnapping charge. The McMichaels faced additional charges for using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, with Travis specifically being charged with discharging his weapon.

According to 11Alive, the lone Black man on the jury shed tears during the verdict.

