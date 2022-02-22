FX to Expand ‘Alien’ Movie Franchise with Sci-Fi Prequel Series

*The “Alien” movie franchise will be coming to the small screen in the form of a prequel series.

Per Deadline, FX Chief John Landgraf said the following at the TCA’s about the upcoming series from Noah Hawley: “There are some big surprises in store for the audience. Alien takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now.”

The exec also said: “Noah has this incredible ability, and I think you’ve seen it with Fargo, to both find a way of being faithful, showing fidelity to an original creation like a Coen brothers’ movie, or in this case, Ridley Scott’s and James Cameron’s follow-up, Aliens, but also to bring something new to the table that represents extension and reinvention of a franchise at the same time.”

The “Alien” science-fiction horror franchise began with “Alien” (1979) starring Sigourney Weaver and directed by Ridley Scott, and was followed by three sequels: “Aliens” (1986), directed by James Cameron; “Alien 3” (1992), directed by David Fincher, and “Alien Resurrection” (1997), directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Scott also directed a prequel series, composed of “Prometheus” (2012) and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.”

Speaking about the film in a 2017 interview with EW, Weaver had this to say about taking the role of Ripley as a young actor fresh out of drama school:

“Since the part was written for a man, I thought the writers were especially smart in that they didn’t turn Ripley into a female character. She was just a character, a kind of Everyman, a young person who’s put in this extraordinary situation. Believe me, when we did [the sequels], I saw how hard it was to write a woman in a heroic, straight, unsentimental, authentic way. So many people in this business would have said, “We have to make her more sympathetic.” So then there’s suddenly this token scene that shows we’re actually feminine after all, and that’s frankly bulls—, because that doesn’t happen in real life. Ripley doesn’t have time to try to be sympathetic, you know? [Laughs] If she’s still a relevant character, I think it’s because I didn’t have any of that dragging me down.”

The casting for the “Alien” prequel series and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

