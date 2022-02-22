Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

FX to Expand ‘Alien’ Movie Franchise with Sci-Fi Prequel Series

By Ny MaGee
0

"Alien"
Actors Ian Holm and John Hurt on the set of “Alien”. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

*The “Alien” movie franchise will be coming to the small screen in the form of a prequel series. 

Per Deadline, FX Chief John Landgraf said the following at the TCA’s about the upcoming series from Noah Hawley: “There are some big surprises in store for the audience. Alien takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now.”

The exec also said: “Noah has this incredible ability, and I think you’ve seen it with Fargo, to both find a way of being faithful, showing fidelity to an original creation like a Coen brothers’ movie, or in this case, Ridley Scott’s and James Cameron’s follow-up, Aliens, but also to bring something new to the table that represents extension and reinvention of a franchise at the same time.”

ROTHER NEWS: Wendy Williams Reacts to Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her – WATCH Sherri Breakdown Crying

"Alien"
Actor Harry Dean Stanton on the set of “Alien”. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The “Alien” science-fiction horror franchise began with “Alien” (1979) starring Sigourney Weaver and directed by Ridley Scott, and was followed by three sequels: “Aliens” (1986), directed by James Cameron; “Alien 3” (1992), directed by David Fincher, and “Alien Resurrection” (1997), directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Scott also directed a prequel series, composed of “Prometheus” (2012) and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.”

Speaking about the film in a 2017 interview with EW, Weaver had this to say about taking the role of Ripley as a young actor fresh out of drama school:

Since the part was written for a man, I thought the writers were especially smart in that they didn’t turn Ripley into a female character. She was just a character, a kind of Everyman, a young person who’s put in this extraordinary situation. Believe me, when we did [the sequels], I saw how hard it was to write a woman in a heroic, straight, unsentimental, authentic way. So many people in this business would have said, “We have to make her more sympathetic.” So then there’s suddenly this token scene that shows we’re actually feminine after all, and that’s frankly bulls—, because that doesn’t happen in real life. Ripley doesn’t have time to try to be sympathetic, you know? [Laughs] If she’s still a relevant character, I think it’s because I didn’t have any of that dragging me down.”

The casting for the “Alien” prequel series and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Are you excited about an “Alien” series?

Previous articleWendy Williams Reacts to Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her – WATCH Sherri Breakdown Crying
Next articleEURVideoNews: Celebrating Twosday (2/22/22) the Calender’s Coolest Day! | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO