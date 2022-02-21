Monday, February 21, 2022
What to Do When Justice is Denied: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

By riversteff
*The 16-month sentence handed down to former Brooklyn Center, MN. cop Kim Potter for the manslaughter of Daunte Wright is another slap in the collective face to Black people in America! 

When Potter shot and killed Wright during a routine traffic stop, she claimed she only intended to tase him. Her tears at the scene and on the witness stand didn’t keep her from getting convicted, because wrong is wrong. But just when we think the legal system might deliver the justice Black people in general and the Wright family specifically deserve, justice is denied – again! Potter’s 16-month sentence means the former cop could be released in less than a year for good behavior. It’s more proof the lives of Black folks are undervalued – if valued at all – in America. 

Kim Potter – Daunte Wright

Attorney David Dupree and I discussed legal options available to victims and their families when defendants are under-prosecuted or escape fair sentencing because judges deny them the justice they deserve. Click on the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram. 

riversteff

